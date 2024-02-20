Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 5,166 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 119.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 31.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 33.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 535,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $161,737,000 after buying an additional 134,544 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,123. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $368.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.24. The stock has a market cap of $360.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.