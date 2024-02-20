Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 53,301 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,301 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 456.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 97,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 76.6% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,647,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. 781,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.