Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 69,157 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,157 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Plains GP worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,379,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 707,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 46,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 119,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

