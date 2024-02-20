Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 7,667 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 617,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 396,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,153 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.35. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

