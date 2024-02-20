Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 689.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.4% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 320,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $13,446,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.54. 682,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.