Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $2.53 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Envestnet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,038,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. 84,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

