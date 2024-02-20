Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $54.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

