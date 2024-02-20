David Bernstein Sells 153,995 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
David Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.0 %
CUK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 988,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,179. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,181,000. CQS US LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 717,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 693,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 484,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
