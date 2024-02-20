David Lindsay Acquires 50,000 Shares of National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Stock

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) insider David Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,443.47).

National World Stock Down 0.9 %

NWOR stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 15.12 ($0.19). 298,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,842. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 0.80. National World Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

About National World

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

