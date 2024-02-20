DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA
DaVita Trading Down 0.0 %
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in DaVita by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DaVita
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.