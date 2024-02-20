DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Get DaVita alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.20. 113,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.57. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in DaVita by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.