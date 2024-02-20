Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 76,326 shares.The stock last traded at $36.71 and had previously closed at $36.88.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $538.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

