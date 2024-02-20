Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 132,430 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Deckers Outdoor worth $116,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $7.72 on Tuesday, reaching $855.26. 92,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,782. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $903.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $746.04 and a 200-day moving average of $628.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

