Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $401.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $401.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $432.74.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DE opened at $360.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

