Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.85.

DFY traded up C$1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 151,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.72. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$32.09 and a one year high of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

