Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$49.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 14.29%.
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.
