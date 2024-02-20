Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$49.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.94.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Price Performance

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$41.97 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$42.96. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.