Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Group L.L.C.

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.1% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after acquiring an additional 998,298 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,827. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

