DeltaFi (DELFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $15,941.11 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

