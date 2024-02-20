Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,595,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.21.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

DLR stock opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

