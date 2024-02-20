Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a reduce rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.21.

NYSE:DLR opened at $136.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

