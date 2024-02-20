Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $157.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.21.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR opened at $136.22 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.