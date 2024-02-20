DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $27.14 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,686 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for approximately 2.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Amdocs worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,148,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,023,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $96,934,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.04. 296,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,423. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

