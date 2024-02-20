DigitalBridge Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,441 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin makes up about 1.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.1 %

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is -164.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

