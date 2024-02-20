DigitalBridge Group Inc. Invests $12.69 Million in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 690,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,689,000. Equity Commonwealth comprises 1.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,965,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 259,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.8% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,999,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,316 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,662,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,266 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,198,000 after acquiring an additional 781,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. 867,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,033. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

