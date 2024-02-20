DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,312 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,000. Charter Communications comprises 1.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.52. 680,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,425. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.64 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.31.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

