DigitalBridge Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 126.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,369 shares during the period. Harmonic comprises about 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Harmonic worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 276.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,261,597 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 61.4% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,957,000 after buying an additional 748,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 640,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth $8,139,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Trading Down 1.1 %

HLIT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. 457,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.