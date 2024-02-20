DigitalBridge Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384,929 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 1.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after buying an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after purchasing an additional 591,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after purchasing an additional 354,577 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 386,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.71%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.