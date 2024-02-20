Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 109,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 127,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. 97,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,250. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

