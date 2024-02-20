DIMO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.58 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, DIMO has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIMO has a market cap of $40.58 million and $1.19 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 203,613,300.13787198 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.48043547 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,216,558.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

