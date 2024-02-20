Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $73.50

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.50, but opened at $71.00. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 411,876 shares.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

