Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 137,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 201,425 shares.The stock last traded at $86.40 and had previously closed at $87.04.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.