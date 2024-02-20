Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 137,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 201,425 shares.The stock last traded at $86.40 and had previously closed at $87.04.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

