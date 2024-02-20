Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $11.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $124.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

