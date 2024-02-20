Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.13

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.13 and last traded at $123.49, with a volume of 6722034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

