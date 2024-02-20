Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Announces $0.07 Interim Dividend

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Diversified United Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 15.11.

Get Diversified United Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified United Investment

In other Diversified United Investment news, insider Andrew Sisson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.00 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($130,718.95). Insiders own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.