DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of DNOW worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DNOW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DNOW by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DNOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DNOW by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DNOW by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 284,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,036. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNOW. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

