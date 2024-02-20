DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
DNOW Price Performance
DNOW stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. DNOW has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DNOW will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DNOW Company Profile
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
