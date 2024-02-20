DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DNOW Price Performance

DNOW stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. DNOW has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DNOW will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DNOW Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in DNOW by 1,333.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,791,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,947,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after buying an additional 770,615 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after buying an additional 693,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after buying an additional 678,956 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.