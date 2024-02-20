DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.86.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. DoorDash has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

