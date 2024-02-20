DoorDash Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 76,980 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,831 call options.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.14. 3,224,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.