DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock valued at $95,934,651. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DraftKings by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

