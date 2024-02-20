DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.21.

DKNG stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. 9,178,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,188,200. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock worth $95,934,651. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

