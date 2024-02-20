Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on D.UN. Desjardins dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.89.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 11.9 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

TSE:D.UN opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.23. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$7.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.25.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

