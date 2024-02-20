Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 393,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,335. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 877.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

