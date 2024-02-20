Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,088,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 3,534,677 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $25.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Stock Down 4.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.