Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,493,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 14,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.97. 933,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.28. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.