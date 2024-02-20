Dutch Bros (BROS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 685.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,998,724 shares of company stock valued at $59,253,548. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

