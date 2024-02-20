Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $22.91

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $24.01. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 90,372 shares traded.

DYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $137,709.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,020.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,887 over the last ninety days. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,457,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,758,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,928 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,970,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 702,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

