Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

