Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EIM stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.