Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

ETX stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

