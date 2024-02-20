Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.07.
Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,522 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $126,295.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,047,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,466,909.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 86,020 shares of company stock valued at $801,161 over the last quarter.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
