Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

